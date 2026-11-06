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Halfway Between Columbus And Cleveland Is Ohio's Riverfront Gem Of A Park With Wetland Trails And Fishing Spots
By Editor recommendations,7 days ago
Many people traveling along the rolling countryside of north-central Ohio have never heard of Gilliom-Cherp Nature Park in Mansfield. The 176-acre preserve sits quietly along the banks of the winding Black Fork River, surrounded by forests, seasonal vernal pools, and grassy marshes. This riverfront park makes it easy to slow down while wandering the wetland trails or paddling on the tranquil waterway. Anglers stop by to see what fish they can catch for dinner, and locals come to enjoy a rustic nature spot away from the crowds at Ohio's popular parks. The best part? It's right off Interstate 71 when driving between Columbus and Cleveland, making it an easy place to break up your trip before heading to the cities.