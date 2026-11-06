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The Florida Keys' First Floating Bungalow Resort Is A Chic Escape Where You Can Dive Off Your Porch
By Editor recommendations,8 days ago
While some of the most beautiful destinations for overwater bungalows are located as far away as Fiji and the Maldives, you don't have to fly halfway around the world to experience the feeling of waking up and watching the sunrise in your own private room with nothing but a mangrove-fringed blue horizon in the distance. Florida is officially in on the game with a floating hotel, and the location doesn't get any better than Key Largo, which offers the most stunning snorkeling reef in the state.