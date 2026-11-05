undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Perfect Charleston Spritz Crawl, According to a Local Expert
By Editor recommendations,7 days ago
Over 10,000 followers watch TikTok influencer Emileigh Paige talk about the Charleston, South Carolina, food scene. Paige moved to the Lowcountry from Washington, D.C., five years ago and hasn't stopped exploring all the newest restaurants and bars around town. Ahead of the 2026 Food & Wine Classic in Charleston, November 13-15, she put together a spritz crawl for visitors. "There are so many iterations of a spritz available that everyone can enjoy it," she says.
1