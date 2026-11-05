undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Iowa's Fast-Growing City Is A Charming Midwestern Escape With Outdoor Fun And Local Sweet Treats
By Editor recommendations,7 days ago
Iowa is known for its cornfields, massive state fair, and presidential caucuses every 4 years, as well as a literary-themed rest-stop off Interstate 80 that pays homage to Iowa's most famous writers. While it's sometimes overlooked in favor of lakefront Midwestern destinations, there are plenty of stops worth visiting in the Hawkeye State, including Tiffin, a small community just south of Cedar Rapids. Although it's home to just 7,659 people according to World Population Review, it's growing at a steady rate — about 66% since 2020, in fact — and the population is projected to skyrocket to over 12,000 people within the next few years, per Iowa City Press-Citizen. In other words, it's by far the fastest growing community in Johnson County, Iowa.