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Your Policyholder Has an AI Agent, Too
6 days ago
Imagine the customer of a 20-year-old life insurance policy trying to figure out if it makes sense to surrender the policy. Do they call the insurance company first, hoping to talk to a knowledgeable agent? Probably not. They will upload the policy contract, riders and most recent statement to the AI assistant with a list of questions: What benefits would be lost by surrendering the policy? What happens to the outstanding loans? Are there other alternatives to surrendering the policy? Which policy provisions are the most important to consider before deciding?