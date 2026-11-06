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What is the future for AI data center development once Clayton Tucker takes office?
8 days ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)-- -Texas Agriculture Commissioner-elect Clayton Tucker, a Democrat, is proposing a statewide moratorium on new data center development following his election victory. Tucker campaigned on a platform of halting data center expansion and plans to bring his legislative proposal to the state Capitol in January 2027. Texas...