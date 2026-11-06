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Avengers: Doomsday Officially Casts Its 2nd 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Character - And It's Not Ryan Reynolds or Hugh Jackman's Marvel Heroes
By Richard Nebens,9 days ago
The second actor from Deadpool & Wolverine (not Ryan Reynolds or Hugh Jackman) has officially joined the cast of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. Following up on Spider-Man: Brand New Day's $2.5-billion efforts at the box office, Doomsday is expected to challenge it as one of the biggest comic book movies of all time. Its massive cast is part of the reason for those expectations, which will now include another memorable actor from the MCU's first R-rated movie.