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George Kittle is skeptical that Brandon Aiyuk will “get in” the team facility
By Mike Florio,9 days ago
As 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk attempts to lay the foundation for a return to the NFL, at least one other 49ers player has expressed skepticism about Aiyuk’s plan. His new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has said that Aiyuk will report to the 49ers’ facility on Friday. Tight end George Kittle shared his views regarding that strategy on Thursday when asked whether he’s looking forward to seeing Aiyuk.