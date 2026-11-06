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FREE PODCAST 11/5 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & LeClair talk New Day-Bloodline, McIntyre’s positioning, Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss, Pat McAfee, new roster mix after Draft (138 min.)
9 days ago
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (11-5-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails. They discuss the possibility of a New Day vs. Bloodline match at Survivor Series instead of the usual champion vs. champion one-on-one match. They discuss the new-look post-draft Smackdown and in what ways it’s better and what ways it’s weaker than before. They cover other topics including Drew McIntyre, Pat McAfee, Shotzi, Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss, Naomi-Sonya Deville, and more.