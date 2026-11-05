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Atom-scale model could help improve material growth for advanced electronics
By Jamie Oberdick,5 days ago
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State researchers have refined an atom-scale model of how silicon carbide changes from a solid into vapor during crystal growth, work that could help manufacturers produce higher-quality material for advanced electronics while reducing costly trial-and-error experiments. The study, published in The Journal of Physical...