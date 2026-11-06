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Atmospheric River Setup for the Northwest
8 days ago
The calendar has now turned to month of November and that means the beginning of the wet season for cities like Seattle and Portland. An atmospheric river setup is likely for the West Coast for the next several days. So for a refresher, what is an atmospheric river? An atmospheric river is a large plume of moisture being transported from deep tropical Pacific moisture northward to the West Coast.
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