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Flag football Recap: Tough Loss for Tri-Cities
By Team Reports,4 days ago
Tri-Cities was not able to break out of their rough patch on Thursday as the team picked up their fifth straight defeat. They came up short against the Langston Hughes Panthers, falling 26-6. While losing is never fun, the Bulldogs can't take it too hard given the team's big disadvantage in MaxPreps' Georgia flag football rankings (they are ranked 312th, while the Panthers are ranked 14th).