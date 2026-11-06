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Football Recap: Lafayette Skates Past Tabb with Ease + How To Watch
By Team Reports,8 days ago
Lafayette came tearing into Thursday's matchup with seven straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 39.0 points), and they left with even more momentum. They claimed a resounding 42-7 victory over the Tabb Tigers. The score at the end of the third wound up being the final score as the Rams just coasted through the last quarter.