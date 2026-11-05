undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Flag football Recap: Tough Loss for Cedartown
By Team Reports,5 days ago
Cedartown was not able to break out of their rough patch on Thursday as the team picked up their 22nd straight loss dating back to last season. They were outmatched by the Bowdon Red Devils and fell 27-0. While losing is never fun, the Bulldogs can't take it too hard given the team's big disadvantage in MaxPreps' Georgia flag football rankings (they are ranked 347th, while the Red Devils are ranked 66th).