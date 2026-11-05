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Jocelyn Jones Game Report: vs Mill Creek
By Team Reports,5 days ago
For the first time in her career, Jocelyn Jones tossed a passing touchdown on Tuesday. She picked up 47 receiving yards, and also threw for 148 yards and 3 touchdowns (1 INT), helping propel Buford past Mill Creek by a score of 25-6. We marked that as the best performance she's had all season, even better than her effort on Tuesday (when she picked up 49 receiving yards and a pair of TDs) (Gamescore: 22.8333333333333 vs. 17.0666666666667).