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MIAA D8 Playoffs: (8) Kipp Academy 34, (9) West Boylston 13 – Panthers roar in 1st round
By Kevin Stone,9 days ago
By Jose Rodriguez NEFJ Correspondent LYNN - Aavian Pena combined for 116 yards and two touchdowns to give No. 8 KIPP Panthers a 34-13 victory over No. 9 West Boylston on Thursday, November 5, at Manning Field in the first round of the Division 8 playoffs. The Panthers improved to 7-2 on the season while the Lions drop to 4-5. "I think what was working well for me tonight was...