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MIAA D6 Playoffs: (11) Joseph Case 42, (6) Fairhaven 37 – Cardinals upset reigning D6 champs
By Kevin Stone,9 days ago
By Tyler Amaral NEFJ Correspondent FAIRHAVEN - The No. 11 seed in Division 6 Joseph Case nearly beat Fairhaven three weeks ago. They fought tooth and nail with the reigning Division 6 champions to the very end, before falling 45-37. Despite the loss, the Cardinals emerged from the game with a new found confidence that they could compete with any team in Division 6. On Thursday night, Case got a...