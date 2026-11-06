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MIAA D1 Playoffs: (9) Andover 56, (8) Franklin 21 – Golden Warriors tame Panthers in 1st round opener
By Kevin Stone,8 days ago
By Michael Najarian NEFJ Correspondent FRANKLIN — Kyle Olson set the tone right away on Thursday night. Then, Marcus DeJesus and ninth-seeded Andover took the momentum and rolled with it all 48 minutes, delivering a dominating 56-21 win over No. 8 Franklin in the first round of the Division I playoffs. Andover, coming off a 5-3 regular season with back-to-back losses before the playoffs, took charge early and often to...