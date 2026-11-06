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MIAA D1 Playoffs: (6) Xaverian 49, (11) Natick 0 – Hawks roll in playoff opener
By Kevin Stone,8 days ago
By Colby Shannon NEFJ Correspondent WESTWOOD — Seven first-half touchdowns powered the three-time defending state champions Xaverian past Natick High School 49-0 in an MIAA D1 first round matchup on Thursday night. Specifically, the sixth-seeded Hawks (5-4) were aided by a three-touchdown performance from Boston College commit Will Wood, catapulting the fourth-ranked Hawks into the second round of the MIAA Division 1 tournament. After the game, head coach Al Fornaro,...