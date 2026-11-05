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Motorola Moto Buds Ultra 27 Bring Bose Audio, AI Translation and 37-Hour Battery
By AG Press Team,7 days ago
Motorola’s new moto buds ultra 27 are aimed at listeners who want premium sound, noise cancellation and a few phone-friendly tricks without carrying another gadget. The wireless earbuds combine Sound by Bose tuning, active noise cancellation and AI-assisted translation on compatible Motorola phones. Motorola says the earbuds will reach...