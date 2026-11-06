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Hilltoppers Move to 2-0 With 82-48 Win Over Kentucky Wesleyan
By WNKY Staff,9 days ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Hilltopper Basketball moved to 2-0 with an 82-48 win over Kentucky Wesleyan on Thursday night inside E.A. Diddle Arena. Teagan Moore led the Hilltoppers with 26 points and five steals, while Emondrek Erkins-Ford and Gabe Weis added 11 points apiece. WKU forced 20 turnovers, collected 17 steals and scored 46 points in the paint, building a 24-point halftime advantage before stretching its lead to as many as 34.