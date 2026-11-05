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Southampton Must Axe Mubama in January With Perfect Replacement Already Lined Up
By James Beavis,5 days ago
With gameweek 14 now complete in the Championship, Southampton know that they would be top of the table were it not for their four-point deduction. Southampton have started the 2026-27 season where they left off last term, and while they look formidable at home, Tonda Eckert will know that there is an improvement to be made on the road with both of their league defeats coming away at Watford and Wrexham.