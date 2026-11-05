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Portuguese Journalist Makes Bombshell Claim About Cristiano Ronaldo’s Retirement
By Robin Mumford,6 days ago
The farewell Cristiano Ronaldo had envisioned for when he finally waved goodbye to international football with Portugal hasn't quite gone like the fairytale many expected. Having hoped to hang up his international boots with a World Cup under his belt, things instead ended in tears for the 41-year-old, who spent the final month of his international career at loggerheads with new manager Jorge Jesus, received a fine for his public outburst and was subsequently handed a ban.