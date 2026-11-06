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Police investigating pedestrian involved accident on Cumberland Trace
By WNKY Staff,9 days ago
BOWLING GREEN, KY- The Bowling Green Police Department is reconstructing a crash on Cumberland Trace that left a pedestrian severely injured. Details are limited at this time. Public Information Officer Ronnie Ward has confirmed to News 40 that there were serious injuries in the crash, but police haven’t said how many people suffered injuries or how many vehicles were involved.