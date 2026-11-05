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Five Finger Death Punch Hits Hard with $200,000 Donation to Team USA
By Jason,2 days ago
As their epic '20th Anniversary World Tour' wraps, the metal titans give back to athletes chasing Olympic glory. In a thunderous show of support, Five Finger Death Punch has capped off their monumental '20th Anniversary World Tour' by donating a staggering $200,000 to Team USA athletes gearing up for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles. This isn't just a generous gesture; it's a rallying cry for the underdog athletes representing USA Judo and USA Cycling BMX, who often find themselves battling not just competitors but the lack of federal funding.