undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Crews working to clean up Allegheny River oil spill in Warren
6 days ago
(WJET/WFXP)-- Crews from around Warren County are working to clean up the Allegheny River after one city official said a truck spilled oil into a basin Thursday morning. According to the City of Warren Manager Michael Holtz, a truck was picking up oil from the city's Department of Public Works garage around 6 am Thursday and a valve was left open, spilling the material into a nearby catch basin.