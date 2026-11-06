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Cascade Party Jeff Kelly Congratulates Julio Cortes on Reelection in State House District 38
By Lynnwood Times Staff,9 days ago
Congratulations to Julio Cortes on his reelection to the State House, representing District 38, Position 1. I wish him success as he serves Everett, Marysville and Tulalip. As ballots continue to be counted, I’m grateful to the more than 12,000 voters who supported me and to everyone who volunteered, donated or shared their concerns. Together, we offered voters a choice and brought important issues to the forefront.