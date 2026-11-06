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Thinking Machines Releases Inkling 2 Small, a 594B MoE With 17B Active
By Asif Razzaq,8 days ago
Thinking Machines Lab has released Inkling 2 Small, the first model of its second Inkling generation. The Inkling 2 Small model is a sparse Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) with 594B total and 17B active parameters. It accepts text and images, and supports variable reasoning effort. On the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index, it scores 31. Its predecessor, Inkling Small, scores 13 on the same index. The model is live on Tinker for fine-tuning and inference.