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AR in 2026 Year In Review Presentation (Part 2: Waveguide Trends)
By Karl Guttag,8 days ago
In September 2026 at MicroLED and ARVR Connect, I gave a “Master Class” on the conference’s first day. I tried to cram about 2 hours of content into a 1-hour presentation. I started with the slides and transcript from my presentation, then reordered them slightly and added more information and images. In cases where the slide pretty much says everything, I won’t add too much in the text.