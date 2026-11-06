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Chess scores 20 in Marist's 88-80 win over UMBC
8 days ago
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Dywane Chess scored 20 points as Marist beat UMBC 88-80 on Thursday. Chess shot 6 of 14 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Red Foxes (1-1). Brady MacAdams scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Jadin Collins shot 2 of 5 from the field and 12 of 15 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.