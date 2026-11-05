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Moto Watch 2 Fit vs Moto Watch Fit: What’s New
By tfk the5krunner,5 days ago
Motorola announced the Moto Watch 2 Fit on 5 November 2026 at £99.99 in the UK, where it will be sold through Motorola.com, Currys and Amazon. German reports give €99, one report says €119, and no US price is confirmed. It goes on sale in the coming weeks. It replaces the Moto Watch Fit, which launched on 22 May 2025 at about $200 in the US and about €80 in Europe.