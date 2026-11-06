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El Chico and Peak State Recovery proceed to Bryant Planning Commission Nov. 9; Duplexes and other developments on agenda
By Shelli Poole,9 days ago
The Bryant Planning Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, to consider several commercial site plans, a conditional use permit for a residential duplex, and preliminary plats for three housing developments. The public session will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Boswell Municipal Complex. Read...
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