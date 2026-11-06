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Bluetooth 7.0 HDT is up to 4x faster – but not on your watch
By tfk the5krunner,8 days ago
The Bluetooth SIG adopted Bluetooth High Data Throughput (HDT) on 4 November 2026. It raises Bluetooth LE’s top speed from 2 Mbps to 7.5 Mbps. For athletes, training files, maps, and music could move between watch and phone in a fraction of today’s time, using less battery. None of this will reach the watch you own now, because HDT needs a new radio chip in both the watch and the phone.