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FUSD faces state-wide elimination of the CA COMPASS Program
By Editor’s Pick,8 days ago
For nearly a decade, the California Online Media Program for Access and Student Success (COMPASS) has provided CA students with free access to vetted online resources. On June 29, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the CA 2026-27 budget, no longer allocating an annual $5.5 million to research databases provided by COMPASS, set to go into effect on July 1, 2027. Despite FUSD’s alternative database, Elton B. Stephens Company (EBSCO), the elimination of COMPASS threatens to reduce the variety of platforms students can access for research.