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QUICK READ: Velocity AI’s $150 sensor coaches by bar speed
By tfk the5krunner,3 days ago
Velocity AI will sell a $149.99 clip-on sensor that measures how fast you move each rep and has an AI coach that sets your next load, reps and rest based on that speed. The product appears grounded in the science of velocity-based training. Unlike heart rate, this has the potential to let lifters properly quantify the muscular strain of their workouts.