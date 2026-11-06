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DNR Gives OK to Run Sewer Main Under Medalie Park; South Airport & More Road Work Coming
9 days ago
A last-ditch effort to prevent a new $1.77 million sewer main from potentially having to be torn up in a few years has proven successful. At a special meeting Wednesday, Grand Traverse County commissioners approved allowing the new main – which is replacing undersized pipe below South Airport Road that cracked and leaked sewage this summer – to run under Medalie Park instead of the road right-of-way. That will ensure the main doesn’t have to be ripped out or redone when the South Airport crossing is eventually reconstructed.