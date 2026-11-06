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TVC: California Here We Come
9 days ago
Seasonal flight service from Northern Michigan to two of California’s busiest airports through United Airlines will take flight next summer. Direct flights between Cherry Capital Airport (TVC) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and San Francisco International Airport (SFO) will begin June 19. The new air service was announced late Thursday morning by airport CEO Kevin Klein and the Northwest Regional Airport Authority Board (pictured above) at a special meeting.