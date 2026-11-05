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Campus Characters: Zachary Chen
By Megan Li,5 days ago
Chen and his wife, Ellenor, on a hike outside of Mittenwald, Germany. Courtesy | Zachary Chen. Zachary Chen is a senior pursuing a double major in Latin and Greek and a minor in German. He is involved with the classics honorary Eta Sigma Phi and the German honorary Delta Phi Alpha. Zachary is the president of the Lutheran Society and is a Choral Scholar. Zachary married Ellenor Chen (formerly Scarbrough) in May.