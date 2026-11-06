undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
"He'll Get a Coach Fired": Kendrick Perkins Sends Warning After James Harden's Heated Midgame Exchange With Cavs Coach
By Shahul Hameed,8 days ago
The last thing a player would want is a strained relationship with his coach right after signing an extension. While things haven't gone that far for James Harden, a coach and his star player appearing to turn up against each other in the middle of one is harder to ignore. A heated exchange between Harden and Kenny Atkinson during their loss to OKC has added another question to the struggling season: