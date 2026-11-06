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76ers Face New Frontcourt Injury Concern That Could Force LeBron James Into Bigger Role
By Alder Almo,8 days ago
The Philadelphia 76ers have spent the opening weeks of the season searching for dependable minutes behind Joel Embiid. Another injury could make that job even more difficult. Backup center Adem Bona is doubtful for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers because of a cervical spine sprain, according to the NBA's official injury report released Thursday.