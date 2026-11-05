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SUNY Brockport says it is exploring options as RTS On Demand services will end
7 days ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The SUNY Brockport President said the university is exploring options as the end of RTS On Demand service approaches. Dawn Meza Soufleris said the Brockport community has faced reduced RTS service for about five years, impacting students, employees and others who rely on public transportation to reach jobs, internships and essential destinations.