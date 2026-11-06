undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Thirdlove to Open First Boston Store at Copley Place in 2027
By Cat Broughton,9 days ago
A San Francisco-born lingerie brand known for its size-inclusive approach to intimate apparel is making its Boston debut. Thirdlove is preparing to open its first Boston storefront at 100 Huntington Avenue in Back Bay’s Copley Place, according to a recent Instagram update from local real estate observer Bret Clancy. The company confirmed the expansion with What Now Boston, sharing that the new boutique is expected to open in February 2027.