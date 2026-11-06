undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
THREE FOR THE BANDIT: Jimmy Phelps Holds Off Mat Williamson For Third World Finals Victory
By Mike Warren,8 days ago
During one of his best Super DIRTcar Series seasons, Jimmy Phelps added another milestone moment at The Dirt Track at Charlotte. The Baldwinsville, NY driver led all 30 laps of Thursday’s Dave Smith Motors World of Outlaws World FinalsFeature, holding off a late charge by Mat Williamson for his 25th career Series triumph.