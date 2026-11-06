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Union Square Hotel Nikko Turns Whole Floor Into Wellness Retreat
By Tony Ng,8 days ago
Hotel Nikko San Francisco has turned an entire floor of its Union Square property into a dedicated wellness retreat, complete with a 24-hour fitness center, a Japanese hot stone sauna, two steam rooms, and a cold plunge. The Japanese-inspired luxury hotel dedicated its entire fifth floor to the 10,000-square-foot buildout, giving guests a one-stop space for workouts and recovery without leaving the building.