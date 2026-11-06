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Methemoglobinemia treated with hyperbaric oxygen therapy: A case report
By Ismail Altintop,9 days ago
Methemoglobinemia is a rare but clinically important condition that should be considered among differential diagnosis' in cyanosis. The conventional treatments of methemoglobinemia are high flow oxygen and methylene blue therapies. We present a 52-year-old male patient who admitted to emergency room with severe cyanosis and dyspnea after he was exposed...