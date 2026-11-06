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Pit stop in Aggieland
By Valeria Salazar,9 days ago
For A&M’s sesquicentennial year, Aggies welcomed back home the beaver who went on to become his own CEO. On Nov. 3, the Texas A&M College of Architecture hosted its Annual Showcase featuring former student and Buc-ee’s founder, Arch “Beaver” Aplin III ‘80, as its keynote speaker. The showcase included various elements such as research projects and booths, interactive exhibits, engaging conversations as well as a Buc-ee’s pop-up event.