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Friday, November 6, 2026 — Native Playlist: Def-i and Tall Paul
By Art Hughes,8 days ago
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 56:30 — 38.8MB) | Embed. Def-i (Diné) cut his teeth as a rapper freestyling in rural New Mexico. He just put the skills he’s been honing in the years since to the test in a pair of back-to-back freestyle events; he participated in a three-day rap cypher marathon followed by a 13-hour freestyle attempt to break a Guinness World Record. Def-i calls it a “grueling challenge”.