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Riverside Unified Incumbent Trustee Noemi Hernandez Alexander Maintains Lead
By Daniel Eduardo Hernandez,9 days ago
Unofficial election results released Thursday show Riverside Unified School District (RUSD) Trustee Area 1 incumbent has taken an early lead. This year’s election featured two challengers — retired superintendent Jinane Annous and local business owner Duffy Atkinson — hoping to unseat incumbent and current Board of Education President Noemi Hernandez Alexander.