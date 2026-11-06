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Hudson Music Releases New Book by George Lawrence, The Missing Rudiments
By rognrolla,8 days ago
The Missing Rudiments, by George Lawrence, reveals all the fundamental sticking patterns that drummers use. If you’ve ever wondered why four stroke rolls, ruffs, and flat flams are missing from the standard forty American rudiments, this book explains why. George Lawrence’s exhaustive research of ancient rudimental systems and instruction books uncovered many stickings that should be in every rudiment list.