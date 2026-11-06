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Rodriguez demands election supervisor recuse herself in recount for razor-close Congressional race in Key Biscayne
By Ava Menkes,8 days ago
With a recount looking likely, Democrat Eliott Rodriguez demanded Thursday that Miami-Dade Elections Supervisor Alina Garcia recuse herself from checking votes in Florida’s 27th Congressional District, accusing her of demonstrating bias by declaring the race early and having potential familial conflicts. Incumbent Republican Congresswoman Maria Salazar held a narrow...